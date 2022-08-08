Her home is nestled down an unpaved driveway with cactus flowers set to bloom in George West – a drive that leads to a beautifully restored ranch house, turned writer’s oasis.
For Addie Eller Stewart, mother of three and grandmother of six, the decades she spent as an early childhood educator, starting her own programs, teaching and guiding the children of McMullen County and George West especially, have well prepared her to change hats at this stage in her life. Today, the woman who is still affectionately known to her community as Miss Addie, is applying her mind and creative talents to something new: a children’s book.
“It is the name most people remember me by since I taught for 40 years,” she said, sitting down at the kitchen table to talk about writing.
Her first book is “The Termites That Almost Ate My House,” recently published by Christian Faith Publishing, located in Meadville, Pennsylvania. The publisher describes her story as one where “parents and children will have fun discovering scientific facts about unusual insects while learning life lessons that will build positive social and emotional skills.”
Stewart has scheduled a series of readings and book signings at area libraries to bring her book to children in the community.
Book signings are scheduled as follow: Beeville Public Library, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Jourdanton Community Library, Aug. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m.; and the Live Oak County Library, Aug. 11, with visits at the Three Rivers branch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and later that same day at the George West branch from 4 to 6 p.m. Other dates in the region will be announced.
Stewart’s story is dedicated to her six grandchildren and the book uses two family member names, Mason and Haven, for her main characters, a young boy and the queen of the termites.
The story is centered on a boy, Mason, who becomes concerned about the well-being of termites who inhabit his house. Through his efforts, he works to save the termites and in doing so, better understands the role of insects and humans in sharing a planet.
Her book has a worldwide appeal and she said she is confident that this first book will lead to an author’s career with a series of other books to follow.
Stewart said she decided to write about insects first because of her desire to bring good writing and science together for her young audience.
In her kitchen, surrounded by her collection of red Johnson Brothers china, antiques, crosses and historic family photos, Stewart said the idea for this book and what she plans to be a series with insects as central characters, came about as she was challenged with her third journey facing cancer.
Her college years included the same kind of hard work she is bringing to her book efforts. She excelled in sports, played the clarinet and the saxophone, and earned scholarships to complete her education. Just as she has faced cancer with a determination to survive, Stewart knows that this endeavor will bear fruit because it combines her love for children and the environment.
What she hopes young readers will gain through reading her books is a sense of the importance of the ecosystem and how to protect it well. Her series will tentatively be called “Caring for Critters.” She explained that she has a wealth of ideas ready for many books to come.
She, her son and his family in George West, and her two daughters and their families, one here in Texas, and one who works in New York, each in their own way helped their mother, working to assist her with the business aspects of the book, for example, deciding how illustrations would play out from page to page.
The author’s note in her book states that Stewart hopes, “the books will inspire curiosity, teach about kindness, and encourage environmental protection.” She and her husband Lonnie, who is a retired rancher still actively involved in water issues in the community, know more than most about the environment.
Stewart said through writing and self-publishing her book, she has learned about the pros and cons in the world of literary publishing whether working with a larger company or taking the path she has chosen to protect her author’s rights in these early days. She said she knows she has even more to learn about the merchandising aspects and author’s rights, with respect to creating a brand for her characters and subsequent work.
The book is available as a hard copy and at her upcoming signings, can be purchased and signed by the author. The publisher notes that the book is also available for purchase through retailers including Amazon.com and iTunes.
