Retirement calls after 33 years at local bank

A third of a century of service – 33 years, three months and three days, to be exact – are enough for longtime Karnes County National Bank senior vice president Bobby Homeyer, whose last day at the bank will be Sept. 30.
Homeyer was celebrating his 65th birthday on Sept. 16, and as a Kenedy native and lifelong Karnes County resident, he said he has enjoyed the friendships he has made over the years.
“I was here when they opened this branch (on Sunset Strip in front of Walmart), and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know everyone over the years,” he said. “I’m a storyteller. The first day I worked here I had on a brand new suit – so new that I had forgotten to take the tags off when I came into the office. Fortunately, I had gotten here early and there was only one other person here. I asked her why she didn’t tell me, and she just laughed and laughed.”
Before joining Karnes County National Bank, Homeyer worked for First Nichols National Bank in Kenedy for nine years, and he said he’s seen a lot of technological changes over the years.
“When I first started back in 1979, some of the signature cards were in pencil,” he said. “That’s definitely changed. I’m pretty old school, so a lot of the technology has been a bit challenging for me, but it’s always been great to get to know the people who come in. I know it sounds cliche, but it’s true.
Homeyer graduated from Kenedy High School in 1975 and then attended Southwest Texas State (now Texas State), where he met his wife, Joyce.
“I majored in business with the intention of becoming a banker, and I always knew that I wanted to come back to Kenedy. It was always my plan to come home. This is a good, safe place to live and raise a family, and I feel very blessed.”
For 35 years, Homeyer’s parents, Bob and Ruth Homeyer, owned a Exxon gas station located across the road from Barth’s restaurant.
“Mom and Dad are 88 and 90 years old and have been married for 70 years,” Homeyer said. “They live in the John Paul II Nursing Home.”
Homeyer and his wife, Joyce, have also put down strong roots in Kenedy, raising two children, Matt and Mallory (Herridge) who graduated from Kenedy High School and now live in the Waco area, where they work for Baylor University. Joyce previously served as an elementary school principal in Kenedy before becoming a school counselor for the Pawnee school district.
The only other job Homeyer said he considered was working for Texas Parks and Wildlife.
“I love hunting and fishing, but didn’t have the science background,” he said. “I interviewed for a position, and the parks and wildlife guy gave me good advice. He suggested it would be best for me to follow-through on working as a banker and enjoy hunting and fishing when I could. I definitely think that was the right thing.”
By working for a bank, Homeyer was following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Frank Bucek, who had been a vice president for First Nichols State Bank.
“He died when I was 6 or 7, but I do think the fact that he was a banker influenced me a little. I have memories of him and it was always in the back of my mind.”
Working to get to know and help his customers has always been a primary focus, Homeyer said.
“I’m a relationship guy,” he said. “What I’ve enjoyed most is talking to people and doing whatever I can to help fill their needs,” he said. “My bosses have been very tolerant of me visiting with customers and telling stories, and I really do appreciate that.
“I’ve also really loved living in a small town. You get to know people. The delightful thing is that in a small community, people still look out for each other.”
Homeyer said he has been fortunate to work his entire career at Karnes County National Bank for Trip Ruckman, the bank president.
“I remember him saying, that bottom line, treat people the way you want to be treated. It’s seems pretty basic, but it’s true. Banks in many ways are the same, the difference is in the service. It’s almost a cliche to say that, but it’s also true.”
In retirement, Homeyer said he plans to spend as much time as possible with family, to enjoy working with cows on his small ranch, helping and supporting his wife, and remaining active in his church.
“It’s a privilege to have served the people of Karnes County,” he said.”I’ve had a lot of fun over the years.”
