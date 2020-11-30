T
he Runge Independent School District has come a long way in a short time, as hard work paid off in turning a D rating into a B rating as the district works to continue making improvements.
Linda Bettin has served as interim superintendent for the district for about a year as the RISD school board reviews nearly 30 applicants for the superintendent post. In the meantime, Bettin said, the goal is to make the district as successful and safe as possible.
The former superintendent at Falls City ISD, Bettin said she has retired five times but the call of helping school districts fill temporary leadership vacancies has led her out of retirement time and again.
“When I got here the ratings needed improvement,” Bettin said. “That took all of us working together – students, staff, teachers, parents. Everybody worked hard to improve our ratings. It was a complete effort from the classroom up. Principal Brenda De La Rosa played an important part in that – she’s very good at what she does.”
This is De Las Roas’s third year with RISD. Immediately before coming to the district, she was a teacher in the Bloomington school district.
Bettin said everyone in the district showed a strong commitment to the turnaround, and that focus led to results. Major changes brought about by COVID-19, which led to school closures in the spring and online learning later, and circumstances have presented major challenges.
“This was one of the hardest years I have had the opportunity to be involved in,” Bettin said. “It’s so different from what’s normal and usual. We’ve had to keep up with changing guidelines from the TEA (Texas Education Agency) and we’re also following all the health guidelines. It’s been challenging, but we just roll with the punches.”
One of the additions which will help improve and secure the school environment will be the addition of a school resource officer to the campus. The school board approved that position at its Nov. 16 meeting.
“Having a school resource officer on the campus helps to curtail a lot of issues that can arise,” Bettin said. “The main reason is to continue to provide the best atmosphere and educational environment that we can for our kids.
“We appreciate the support of our school board and all that they do for the school.”
De La Rosa said an emphasis on safety is a top priority for the district.
“We have a good track record of continuing to provide the safest place possible for our students to learn as we cope with a pandemic,” she said.
“The community has been wonderful about responding in a positive way. The students have moved forward with all the changes that have been implemented, and the teachers worked really hard with both online and classroom learning. They have done an excellent job with it.
“We’ve had our ups and downs but for the most part we’ve had a positive year with the students coming back (to classroom learning after a period of online instruction).”
De Las Rosa said she is thankful for all the improvements that have been made across the district.
“I’m proud of where we are,” she said. “We’ve come a long way and everybody is pushing forward. It’s been a whirlwind but everyone has worked hard to do their best.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•