With the start of football season about a week away, the Runge Independent School District is left with the difficult task of finding a new athletic director/head football coach after the sudden resignation of Lynn Turner from the post because of a family health emergency.
RISD board of trustees President Sandy Villarreal confirmed the news, saying that Turner’s wife, Becky, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is hospitalized in Lubbock.
Becky had been hired as the dyslexia and reading intervention specialist for the district.
“They had just packed up and moved to Runge, but she has been on a ventilator,” Villarreal said.
Turner remained in contact daily with the RISD coaching staff, and Villarreal said Turner decided to resign because of the uncertainty he and his wife face.
“He had a heart to heart with Mr. (Hector) Dominguez (RISD’s superintendent), and after a lot of prayer said he felt (the resignation) was for the best.”
News of the resignation broke late in the afternoon Aug. 12, a day before the Yellowjacket football team was scheduled to host a scrimmage against St. John Paul II.
The Yellowjackets have an open date on Aug. 20, and are scheduled to open the regular season on the road against Flatonia on Aug. 27.
Turner had previously served as a football and baseball coach for Crosbyton ISD, where Dominguez had served as principal before accepting the Runge superintendent’s post.
Villarreal said Dominguez has advertised the position and would be in contact with potential AD/head coach candidates.
“We have 20 boys out for football that are ready to go,” she said. “The three remaining coaches are working hard getting them ready.
“This is a great loss of leadership, but we’ll move forward and do the best we can, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Turner family.”
