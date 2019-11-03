RUNGE – The city of Runge will move forward with adding 16 street lights around town after the city council approved the agenda item at the last meeting Oct. 8.
“We are going to spread them all over the city,” Runge Mayor Homer Lott said.
“We have a lot of dark places around town I want to light up.
“It’s for the safety of our citizens and to help curb crime.”
Lott has already met with TxDOT officials and will schedule a meeting with AEP next week.
“We will schedule something; that way we can start working,” Lott said.
“I want to use the same tall street lights that are near the Stockyards in Kenedy.
“Having street lights is a necessity and it’s time to do it.”
Runge added three street lights around the city last year and Lott wanted to expand from there.
“I was driving around the city a few weeks ago and started taking notes of where I think are good spots for street lights,” he said.