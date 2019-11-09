Runge – Runge VFW Auxiliary will host chalupa bingo at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church hall in Runge.
Members discussed and voted unanimously to donate half of the money raised to the Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, which provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and their families.
The Auxiliary donation will help cover shipping costs, which at roughly $1 a pound is the program’s largest expense. Aiming to ship 5,000 packages twice a year, the Military Moms and Wives summer mail out was a success since more than 2,500 care packages were shipped to deployed American heroes.
The shipping costs alone for this mail out was over $35,000.
The Runge VFW Auxiliary hopes that their small donation of money earned from the chalupa bingo game will help with expenses for the organization’s next mail out.