For one organization in Runge, it is not too soon to start planning for the Christmas holiday.
The Runge Chamber of Commerce is a pivotal player in the coordination of business and community growth, working in conjunction with government and key leadership in Runge.
According to Runge Chamber of Commerce Secretary Mandy Schuenemann, December may seem a distance away, but it requires early planning to successfully bring events into being.
Recently, the chamber selected a date for its holiday fundraiser, she said.
Everyone should put Dec. 4 on their calendar for the chamber’s Christmas in the Park, she noted. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and vendors interested in participating may contact chamber members for additional information. Food vendors and merchandizers are all welcome.
“We’ve done it before but COVID-19,” affected more recent opportunities to hold the event, she said. “We are bringing it all back.”
At Christmas in the Park, Santa will be on hand as well--a welcome circumstance for Runge youngsters.
She said the date was chosen in cooperation with other local chambers of commerce to assure that each would not be competing against one another at a key fundraising time. The chamber uses its fundraising moments to provide $500 scholarships for four area students.
The organizational competence of chamber members was most recently evident in the large Independence Day celebration that the chamber made possible for the city recently. That event was all the more important for residents as due to the burn ban restrictions the city was not able to mount a fireworks display. On July 2, it was the chamber that provided the planning, staffing and execution of a festive celebration for the community that included a parade, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments and a well-received barbecue cook-off.
At the helm of the chamber are President Brooke Elizondo, Vice President Sandy Villarreal who also serves as president of the Runge School Board, and Treasurer Linda Pugh.
Schuenemann said the chamber meets the 2nd Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Runge Public Library and welcomes new members. Currently, there are approximately 25 members of the organization among which are other chambers and local churches. It is the goal of current members to see their chamber grow even larger.
“Applications are at the library and board members constantly have them available,” Schuenemann, a member for approximately three-plus years and dedicated mother of five. Wearing many community service hats as do so many members of the chamber, she is also the new president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Runge Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition, she said the Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring a Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 11 outside the Rivers Saloon. The cost for the dinner $12 a plate and includes spaghetti, salad, corn, french bread and a drink.
All of the officers for the auxiliary have tickets to sell, she said. The auxiliary has nine members and just as the chamber continues to expand, she said she is hopeful the new organization will attract new members to important work in the community.
