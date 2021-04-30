Runge City Council
Leon Phillips
How long have you lived in Runge? 34 years
Occupation: Retired
Education: Bee County College and Victoria Police Academy
Why are you running for office?: To do better for the people of Runge. The people need help. It’s time for a change.
Why are you the best candidate: I have a lot of experience in office, serving as city marshal, worked for the fire department the county sheriff’s office, served as president of the chamber of commerce, was night watchman for the city, a truancy officer and there are many more things I’ve done. With the experience I have, I believe I can help the people of Runge.
Questionnaires from other candidates were not available at presstime.