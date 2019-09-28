RUNGE – The Runge ISD board approved a Targeted Improvement Plan during its monthly meeting September 16.
The TIP will help high school students improve scores all around.
“The TIP is basically a school road map of how the district is going to improve student scores,” Runge ISD Superintendent Linda Bettin said.
“The plan is implemented by Texas Education Agency for two years regardless of the improvement that was made the last school year.
“The secondary campus as well as the community had several opportunities to give input on recommendations for improvement.”
In other school matter, an old bus and portable building will be up for bid.
“Several years ago, the school used these portables for classroom space,” Bettin said.
“After the new school was built, the district no longer needed them.
“We will post the information about the bid items in the near future.”
The next ISD board meeting will be held Oct. 21.