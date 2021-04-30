Seven candidates are vying for three positions on the Runge Independent School District Board of Trustees for the Saturday, May 1 election, making them them most sought after spots on the ballot.
Questionnaires were emailed to each of the candidates. The following are the responses were were returned to the Countywide.
District 4
Jessica Rios
How long have you lived in the Runge area?I grew up in Runge and graduated from Runge High School. In total about 30 years. Moved back to Runge when my mother died 10 years ago. I wanted my son to graduate from RHS and to be closer to my family.
What is your occupation? At this time I am enrolled at UHV (University of Houston at Victoria) as a full-time college student. Working towards my degree as a school psychologist. I have also worked as a substitute teacher in Runge when I my classes allow me to.
What is your educational background? RHS alumni, bachelor of science in psychology from UHV and working towards getting into a grad school to complete my masters.
Why are you running for Runge school board? I am running for Runge school board trustee to be a voice for all students and to provide a safe place for our children at Runge ISD to learn and grow.
I aim to gain the trust of our small community. I have been a part-time substitute teacher for Runge and know many of the students, staff and administration.
What makes you the best candidate for the position? I am the best candidate for this position because I have no hidden agenda. My obligations to attend monthly meetings and yearly training will be my top priority.
My goal is to bring a new perspective to the board, ask questions and help make decisions for our students and on behalf of our wonderful community.
District 5
Maracella Longoira
How long have you lived in the Runge area? I have lived in Runge most of my life, since about 5 years old, so roughly 32 years.
What is your occupation? Property manager for Runge Apartments.
What is your educational background? Runge ISD Class of 2007.
Why are you running for Runge school board? I want better for our school, teachers, staff and kids. From the selection of new staff, to changes in policies and enforcing rules. Making sure everyone is treated the same as the next person. I want to be able to say that I tried to make changes and not just complain about them.
What makes you the best candidate for the position? Every election there are some really great candidates for a position on the board. Some get their chance at a term to have their voices and opinions heard. I think it’s time for some new voices and opinions to make changes. I have plenty of opinions that I want to voice and be heard. I also want to be the voice for others that need to be heard as well.
Jamie Rios
How long have you lived in the Runge area? I’ve lived in the Runge area for 37 years. All my life.
What is your occupation? I am an entrepreneur and own my own T-shirt and craft business. Gives me time to be available for all meetings and events for my kids ( I have four in the district).
What is your educational background? I graduated from Runge ISD and attended Victoria College after. Have yet to finish my degree as I devoted all my time to being a mom.
Why are you running for Runge school board? I
What makes you the best candidate for the position? I am not sure what makes me the best candidate for this position but I do know I am the best candidate for our kids here at RISD. And as a board trustee the children in the district should be first and foremost important issue!
We have came a long way from when I first was elected on the board six years ago and I believe I have been a HUGE voice for our children in the district and will continue to do so.
I have been to every training and meeting I was capable of attending. I will have the time to devote to my position and that has been a big lack of here on the board —trustees lack the the time to be available and attend meetings and trainings.
So with that being said, I feel I am the best candidate for this position because I have and I will continue to devote my time and efforts to provide the best education and environment for our kids here at RISD.
Lillie Briones
How long have you lived in the Runge area? I was born (actually in the old KC hospital) and raised in Runge. In 2018, my husband and I moved back to Runge. Both our daughters attend University of Texas of Permian Basin and proud to say on the Falcons women’s tennis team. Our oldest graduates this May and our youngest has one more year.
Runge is my forever home on earth -–quiet but yet loud, small but yet big, busy but yet very little traffic. There’s no place like home.
Occupation: Employed for 20 years at Cuellar & Associates, LLC out of San Antonio, a leading Insurance and Financial Services company. I’m privileged to work for this prestigious organization out of the comfort of my own home, here in Runge.
Educational background: Runge High School - 1984 graduate (attended Runge from kindergarten to 12th grade); Dickinson Business School - 1987 administrative diploma.
Why are you running for Runge school board? Being on the school board has been a desire of my heart for a very very long time. I’m honored to even be a candidate, in my heart I’m already a winner.
Trustees are people coming together (united in one acord) who are passionate about the quality of education, who want to support and encourage our educators, and so much more. Our passion should not only be to educate our kids but to also help the community understand why decisions are being made rather than just make a decision, be transparent as much as possible.
I’m willing and ready to make a commitment, to volunteer, to be positive and encouraging to all. I’m here to serve rather than expect to be served. It is my calling to serve and what better opportunity is there than to serve in my hometown, Runge, Texas.
What makes you the best candidate for the position? I‘ll admit, I don’t have experience as a trustee but I have a heart of “purple & gold.”
I’ll be the voice for all, be fair and just. Although I don’t bring trustee experience, I do bring PTA experience. I was an officer of our local Southwest ISD PTA while my daughters were in elementary and junior high school. I was president for the entire district, representing nine Elementary Schools, two junior high schools, and one high school.
I watched the Southwest ISD kids blossom from their elementary years to high school years, supported and cheered many athletes along the way.
Recently, I had the privilege of helping some of our Runge kids while I worked at the Runge ACE program but took time off to help care for my father, who recently passed away on his birthday, March 3rd, 2021.
I may not have any children of my own attending Runge ISD, I certainly will be a loving, caring, voice for all. A change we need, a voice we deserve. I truly believe I can be a blessing as a trustee, learning and growing along the way watching our kids make history.
Questionnaires from other candidates were unavilable at presstime.