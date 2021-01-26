Runge ISD picks new leader

After a months-long process to find its next leader, the Runge Independent School District Board of Trustees has its next superintendent lined up. Hector Dominguez, the current principal at Crosbyton ISD, has accepted the job.
Dominguez was named the lone finalist following a recent round of interviews and will officially be eligible for hire on Jan. 29. He will start his new job in Runge in February, likely either Feb. 1 or Feb. 8.
“He has family in Nixon (located about a half hour north of Runge) and has been a band director, assistant principal and principal,” said RISD board President Sandy Villarreal. “He seems to be a great fit and is very personable, very smart and has a wonderful positive attitude.
“He did his research and came to the interview wearing a purple tie (Runge’s primary school color), and he knew all about the Yellowjackets.”
After Dominguez had applied for the job, he attended a Runge-Yorktown football game so he could get a better sense of the community and a first-hand glimpse at school spirit.
“He really did his research and knew a lot about Runge,” Villarreal said. “He is bringing a lot of good ideas, and we are confident he will do a great job.”
In previous years, RISD hired a consulting firm to narrow its choices for superintendent, but this time, the board conducted the search on its own.
“This is the first year we’ve done the search ourselves,” Villarreal said. “All the applications came in to Mrs. (Linda) Bettin (the interim superintendent), but we went through the process and narrowed it down to 10, then six and finally our three finalists. It’s a tough and time-consuming process, but we were pretty much all on the same page, which is a good thing.
“It was a bit nerve-racking, but we wanted to make sure we made the best decision we could, and Mr. Dominguez has a lot of good ideas.”
The Runge ISD board is certified through Lone Star Governance, which means board members have gone through additional training to focus on their role within the district.
“It reminds us as a school board that our job is to ensure academic success and not to micromanage,” Villarreal said. “Things flow so much more smoothly at the board meetings. We don’t talk about who didn’t mow the grass which might have been a concern with past boards. We focus on the things that will ensure academic success.”
Dominguez has not yet been through Lone Star Governance training but told the board he would be happy to do so at the end of January, even though he technically won’t start working for RISD until February.
When Villarreal made the offer to Dominguez, he enthusiastically accepted.
“You could tell in his voice how excited he was,” Villarreal said. “We love his enthusiasm, and we think we made a good choice for the students, staff and the community.”
