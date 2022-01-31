Due to a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the district, Runge ISD was forced to close its schools from Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 21.
As explained by Runge ISD Superintendent Hector Dominguez in a statement released on Sunday, Jan. 16, “In light of the recent surge of employee absences in our District due to COVID-19, Runge ISD will be closed...”
Dominguez also advised that a new instructional calendar would soon be presented, indicating new instructional dates.
It was later announced that the district’s Site-Based Decision Making committee was set to meet on Friday, Jan. 21, to discuss the need to make adjustments to the academic calendar for the rest of the school year.
As of press time, all extracurricular activities were to resume as scheduled.
Dominguez concluded, “The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is a top priority.”
