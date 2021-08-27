Runge ISD turns to Mr. Wright

by Jeff Osborne
fter a couple of “false starts” reporting what turned out to be incorrect news by social media outlets, the Runge Independent School District officially named former RHS coach Matt Wright as its new athletic director and head football coach.
“The Runge Independent School District is pleased to report the appointment of Matt Wright as director of athletics,” said a press release from the district.
Wright previously served Runge ISD from 2011-2015 as a defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and as athletic director. During Wright’s time in Runge, the Yellowjackets made the playoffs in 2012 and 2013.
“The Runge Independent School District is focused on putting the right people in the right places to best serve our students and families,” said RISD Superintendent Hector Dominguez. “Matt Wright will be an outstanding leader for our athletic department. He has well-rounded knowledge and experience with multiple sports. He will serve as a dedicated and extremely positive representative for our community, at-large.”
Wright served as head coach of the Yellowjackets in 2013 and 2014. During that time, according to texashighschoolfootballhistory.com, the Yellowjackets went 7-3 in 2013 and 1-9 in 2014.
Wright’s selection was announced late the afternoon of Aug. 19, less than 24 hours after initial reports were posted by Texas high school football guru Bob Padilla that RHS assistant coach Daisy Garcia would be named the AD/head football coach.
The sports website Saturday Down South picked up the news and posted it to social media sites before an initial announcement was made.
It has been a wild roller coaster ride for Runge football fans since the surprise announcement of AD/head football coach Lynn Turner’s resignation a week earlier.
Turner, who had been tabbed to lead Runge’s athletic department in June, resigned due to concerns over the health of his wife, who has been hospitalized in Lubbock due to COVID-19 complications.
Meanwhile, the trio of remaining Runge football coaches, including Garcia, Randy Ramirez and Anthony Ruiz, continued to prepare 20 athletes for the start of the season.
The Yellowjackets begin the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 27) on the road against Flatonia.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•