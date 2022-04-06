Runge ISD recently announced that had hired its new band director for the 2022-23 school year.
Coral Charles, who was previously the band director for Luling ISD from 1990-2018 and interim band director for Runge ISD in 2020, has earned several accolades for the bands she’s led throughout her career.
In the last 12 years, with Charles at the helm, the Luling High School and Junior High bands were UIL Sweepstakes winners and the Luling High School Marching Band went to the UIL State Marching Contest in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
Charles’ high school band was also a twice TMEA Honor Band and had several songs advance to the State Outstanding Performance Series in Concert Band.
“Mrs. Charles is no stranger to Runge ISD,” the district said in a statement announcing Charles’ hiring. “In February 2020, she stepped in as the Band Director and after four rehearsals she took our band to Concert and Sightreading Contest and earned first division ratings.
“Please welcome Mrs. Charles back to Runge ISD.”
