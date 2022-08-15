With a successful summer to look back on, staff at the Runge Public Library are ready for a busy fall serving the community.
Runge Public Library Director Alesha Cruz said, “We have had a phenomenal summer.”
She has been at the helm of the library for 4 years, working for a year and a half prior to that in the capacity as assistant to the director.
“I am a book lover,” she said, a principal criteria for the leadership role she holds.
For this summer, the library, located at 311 N. Helena St., Runge, dedicated itself largely to a program for elementary students. Situated in the front of the library is a “treasure chest” from which youngsters who had read 10 books might choose a gift.
“We still have a lot of children,” participating in programs that run in August, she said.
Those coming to the library earlier in the summer were entertained by zoo programs and a clown, all presenting to the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Throughout the library still are decorations and posters illuminating all things ocean. The Runge Library even has an aquarium which naturally fit in with the regional theme. “We are very physical here,” in that people come into the library to check out books and use the fax and copy services offered there.
Cruz said this fall the library will continue to present crafting and board games activities, both of which are extremely popular among patrons.
