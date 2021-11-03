The Texas Beef Council recently announced its board of directors for the 2022 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1.
The council named 21 directors to its board of directors who represent a plethora of agriculture industries all over the state.
Named to the council’s executive committee was Zachary Yanta, a Runge High School graduate and lifelong resident of Runge.
He and his wife, Linda, run a diversified cattle and farming operation that spreads across eight Texas counties.
In a Q&A he gave the Texas Beef Council when he was first appointed to the Texas Beef Council’s executive committee earlier this year, Yanta said, “We emphasize principles of sustainability, including regenerative soil health and pasture management, among other things. We grow conventional and certified organic grain crops, cotton, hay, pecans, turfgrass and Black Brangus-based beef cattle. Our herds are third-party certified Non-Hormone Treated Cattle (NHTC), and our calves are grain-finished at Amigos Beef Cattle Company in Edroy, Texas.”
Yanta joined the council’s board of directors several years ago, representing the Texas Farm Bureau. During his tenure as a board member, Yanta traveled to China with the help of the U.S. Meat Export Federation, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, to see up close and personal how the beef market is ran in an international forum.
For context, the Beef Checkoff program to promote, market and research efforts, including educational, regarding beef and beef products in the state of Texas.
Along the way, Yanta has also been involved with the Karnes County Farm Bureau board and has been a school board trustee for more than 23 years.
During the same Q&A with the Texas Beef Council, Yanta explained how others can become involved in the advocation of beef, “...research the science-based facts regarding beef’s influence on the environment and its healthful benefits that help make it a food everyone can enjoy, regardless of age.”
Yanta joins 20 other members of the 2022 Texas Beef Council board of directors, including the 2022 Chairman Dan Gattis, who said, “I know I speak for the executive team and all our directors when I say we’re eager to get started and are excited to see the great work to come from what we believe is the best marketing and promotion team and staff in the country.
“It’s exciting to know we’ll be following our recently released long range plan and tackling exciting new initiatives that will continue to propel the Texas beef industry in a positive direction.”
Molly McAdams, the Texas Beef Council’s executive vice president had similar thoughts on the coming year.
“In early November, we’ll welcome this outstanding team to the first FY22 meeting of the Texas Beef Council and the Beef Promotion and Research Council of Texas,” McAdams said. “We’re looking forward to hearing fresh ideas from this group as well as the thoughtful strategy we need to continue driving beef demand.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•