RUNGE – On Oct. 5, the San Antonio River Authority along with Karnes County, VFW Post 9189 and the Karnes County Sheriff’s office, will host the fall Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event.
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Runge VFW Post 9189 on E. Aransas St.
“Citizen participation in the HHW collection events hosted by the River Authority in Karnes County continues to grow,” H.B. Ruckman III, Karnes County member of San Antonio River Authority board of directors said.
“We have collected over 62,000 pounds of household hazardous waste since we started hosting these events in 2010, including over 16,000 pounds collected just last year. We’re grateful to collaborate with the Karnes County Commissioners Court and sheriff’s office as well as other local organizations, like the Runge VFW Post 9189, because these important waste collection events couldn’t happen without local support.”
“We are excited to have the HHW collection event in Runge for the first time. These collection events are important to our community because they offer a safe, easy and free way for residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste. If not properly disposed, this type of waste could end up in area creeks and rivers, which can be harmful to the environment and community health,” said Karnes County Precinct 4 Commissioner Sharon Chesser.
This collection event is solely for household hazardous waste, tires and pharmaceuticals. Accepted items include paint, motor oil and filters, cleaning products, tires without the rim, small electronic appliances, computer components and pharmaceuticals.
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office collects and stores all pharmaceuticals until a certified medical waste vendor picks them up.
Other items such as large appliances, tires on the rim, construction debris and scrap metal will not be accepted. For a full list of items that will or will not be accepted, contact Meera Keshav, San Antonio River Authority intergovernmental relations coordinator, at 1-866-345-7272, ext. 3228, or visit the events page of the River Authority’s website at sara-tx.org.