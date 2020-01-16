FLORESVILLE – The San Antonio River Authority is offering a workshop regarding the San Antonio River Basin Plan for Nature-based Recreation (the “Plan”).
The regional master plan includes the communities of Goliad, Karnes and Wilson Counties, as well as Bexar County.
Part I – SARA will present a summary of the plan and past updates, the next planned update and how to use the plan when applying for grants.
Part II – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Local Park Grant Office will discuss recent changes regarding their grant programs – discuss types of grants, describe the process to apply and general schedule of each.
This information applies to all Counties in Texas.
The workshop is being held on Jan. 23, at the Floresville Event Center in Floresville from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and will include lunch. RSVP is required.
Contact Renee Luna at 210-302-3625 or sluna@sara-tx.org to RSVP or for additional information.