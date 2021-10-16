The San Antonio River Authority (River Authority) has launched its new trash outreach initiative called “Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River.”
The River Authority created the “Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River” public outreach initiative to proactively address the threats to creeks and rivers from trash, floatable litter and illegal dumping throughout the San Antonio River Basin.
The River Authority was joined by elected officials from throughout the San Antonio River Basin who lent their support to the agency’s new trash outreach initiative and encouraged residents to take appropriate action based on where they reside in the basin.
“Trash knows no boundaries, so it will take a unified approach of area governments and citizens coming together to clean up creeks and rivers,” said River Authority Board Chairman Darrell T. Brownlow.
“We are grateful for the support being offered by county and municipal officials from throughout Bexar, Wilson, Karnes and Goliad counties.
Together, with engaged citizens, we can reach our goal of trash-free waterways and preserve and protect the San Antonio River Basin for future generations.”
Throughout the basin, this new initiative will encourage citizens to take a pledge to help keep area creeks and rivers clean by picking up trash when they see it on the ground, whether in their neighborhood or at area parks and parking lots.
In the more urbanized area of Bexar County, the trash initiative messaging will be largely focused on floatable litter that, when left on the ground, can end up having negative impacts throughout the river basin all the way into the Gulf of Mexico and beyond.
In the more rural counties of the River Authority’s district, the trash initiative will largely focus messaging on the threats caused by illegal dumping, which aligns with the already established free household hazardous waste collection events hosted by the River Authority twice per year in Wilson, Karnes and Goliad counties.
“There is a longstanding collaboration between Karnes County and the River Authority in putting on these household hazardous waste collection events,” said Karnes County Commissioner Shelby Dupnik.
“In 2020 alone, we removed 47,000 pounds of waste from potentially being illegally dumped in our community.
“We expect the River Authority’s trash initiative to further the message and help get more people engaged in keeping trash out of our community.”
The 2021 San Antonio River Basin Report Card, which was released in combination with the launch of the new trash initiative, is available on the River Authority’s website where the public can also visit the agency’s new trash initiative webpage.
Citizens are encouraged to take the “Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River” pledge, get engaged by using the Litterati app, share their support for the trash initiative on social media, become involved as a River Warrior volunteer or by organizing their own clean-up events.
The Litterati app can be downloaded for free on any Apple or Android device. Once downloaded, the public can join the San Antonio River Authority Litterati Challenge and begin taking pictures of litter on the app before picking it up, tagging the photo on the app and properly discarding the trash.
To learn more about the “Don’t Let Litter Trash Your River” outreach initiative and to take the pledge, visit the agency’s website sariverauthority.org.