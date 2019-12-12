Scam claiming its Publishers Clearing House targets county

KARNES COUNTY – Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva received a phone call Dec. 4 that is a scam going around the area.
“I got the call on my work cell phone,” Villanueva said.
“Then maybe 10 minutes later Chief (Robert Ebrom) received the same call.”
The caller stated the person was the winner of $1.7 million and a C Class Mercedes-Benz as a prize, but the person would have to send money to claim the prizes.
“The caller said once he completes the paperwork for the money they would turn around and send it back,” Villanueva said.
A series of questions were then asked, including auto insurance information.
“The caller said the car is in Dallas and would have to be insured using GEICO.
There were a few red flags for which citizens can keep an eye out if they receive a suspected phone call, Villanueva said.
“The caller didn’t give their last name,” he said.
“They also didn’t want to give me the (person’s) title or position at the Publishers Clearing House company.”
“Please do not give out any personal information, or send money to people saying they are from the Publishers Clearing House.”