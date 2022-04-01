The South Central Texas ICA Member Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 12, at the Jourdanton Community Center, 1101 Campbell Ave, Jourdanton, TX 78026.
A complimentary meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the tentative program at this time will offer one CEU on Brush Control.
An update will be given on what ICA has been doing. Cooper Little, executive director, will share a lot of information with the members.
RSVP for the SCTICA meeting to Laurie Miller at 210-215-1147. Members are asked to bring their cattlemen neighbors and sign them up as member.
“We need to work together to protect our cattle industry. Cooper will tell us what we can do,” said Laurie Miller, SCTICA President.
And important for high school seniors - the SCTICA Scholarship application is due April 1, and needs to be mailed to SCTICA, PO Box 802, Floresville, TX 78114.
To be eligible the student must be an ICA member for the last year or have parents or grandparents who were members for the last year.
The application is on the ICA website or can be emailed upon request by contacting south centraltexasICA@gmail. com.
Information submitted by Laurie Miller, SCTICA President