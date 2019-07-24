By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES COUNTY – Sheriff’s investigators have been busy. Two search warrants were recently granted and then executed leading to the arrest of two individuals currently with more arrests anticipated.
Friday morning at approximately 6 o’clock, investigators with the Karnes County Sheriff’s Department executed the first search warrant at a residence in Karnes City at 306 W. Southline St.
Officers entered the home and found crystal methamphetamine already packaged for individual sales, drug paraphernalia, a scale and a pistol holster with a box of ammunition sitting next to the drugs.
While searching the house, officers found Mark Martinez hiding in a closet. He was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance which is a felony of the second degree.
Investigators conducted a two-month-long investigation after receiving numerous complaints from citizens about drug dealings going on at the house.
“Residents reported vehicles coming to the residence at all hours of the day and night,” said Chief Robert Ebrom.
“Individuals were entering the home and then leaving in a hurry.”
Investigators were able to put together enough evidence to obtain the search warrant and then execute it and make the subsequent arrest.
The second search warrant was executed Monday, July 15, at a residence in Kenedy. The Kenedy Police Department assisted in the case.
The warrant was for the residence at 321 W. Nichols St. The officers entered the home and found a large amount of stolen property including multiple guns, mechanic tools, power tools, floor jacks, a portable welder and a large amount of ammunition.
“Investigators discovered the guns came from a burglary that occurred a few days ago on County Road 156 just outside of Kenedy,” Ebrom said.
Deciderio G. Rodriguez was arrested at the scene and charged with felony theft and possession of stolen property.
The case is still being investigated and officers anticipate more arrests in the case.