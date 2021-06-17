Serving, encouraging motivates nursing, rehab administration

Serving the residents of Kenedy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a mission that administrator Juan Ramriez has embraced since coming to the area in December 2020, helping provide services to a special population of the elderly.
“I decided to come to Kenedy because I saw it as a unique facility,” he said. “We take care of male residents and some residents that do not have the ability to admit to other nursing facilities because of their backgrounds from when they were in their younger years.”
Ramirez was born and raised in Monterrey Mexico and moved to Fredericksburg, Texas in 2002.
“I started my career as a dietary aide of a nursing home in Fredericksburg in 2003,” he said. “During that year, I realized that I wanted to take care of the residents. Their stories and memories make my job an amazing thing to do. I did work for a few months, in 2016, for an orthopedic clinic, quickly after that, I realized my passion was long term care.”
After earning his GED in 2015, Ramirez attended college in Austin worked toward obtaining his license as a nursing home administrator in 2018.
“Seeing our residents with a smile is what I enjoy the most,” he said. “Knowing that they are taken care of, and their needs are met is what makes my job worthwhile.”
Although Ramriez said he doesn’t personally see any aspects of his job as especially difficult, he noted there are some challenges that the nursing home industry faces.
I don’t consider any parts of my job challenging but getting people to work in nursing homes when fast food places pay them more makes this a challenge,” he said.
Those who are considering a nursing home for their loved ones often face difficult choices, and Ramirez has some advice.
“Go visit the facility. Look around and ask questions,” he said. “I would tell their loved ones to verify information before selecting a facility.”
And for those who might be considering a career working in a nursing care facility?
“They could contact local community colleges and the Department of Health and Human Services for advice,” Ramirez said. “I did this and was able to complete my career and licensing process in a timely manner.”
Ramirez credits the work ethic instilled by his family as helping him to achieve success.
“My father and mother came to the U.S. at an early age, they did not graduate from high school,” he said. “As of now, I am the only one that has graduated from college. I have four brothers, one is an electrician, another a handyman, and my younger brothers are working with my uncle who owns a construction business in Fredericksburg. I am also the father of 17-year-old twins.”
As for what Ramirez enjoys when he is not on the job?
“I enjoy summers,” he said. “Going to the lakes and appreciating nature. I also like listening to music, at home and at restaurants in San Antonio and Austin.”
