An emphasis on outstanding food served with a genuine smile has been a hallmark of Gloria’s Restaurant for 30 years, attracting a strong following of loyal customers whom owner Gloria De La Garza says are like family.
De La Garza opened the restaurant in 1991 following a divorce while also raising her children as a single parent.
“It was rough, and there were times when I wasn’t sure if I could make it, but we did it all together,” she said. “My kids were involved in helping from the start. Before school they’d be peeling potatoes, smashing beans and rolling dough. It was a lot of work and they were also in athletics and band, but every one of them has been successful and learned a strong work ethic.”
One daughter, Victoria Diaz, works in the restaurant full-time along with De La Garza’s mother, Helen De La Garza.
“We have three generations working under one roof doing our best to serve the community,” De La Garza said. “I love what I do. I love seeing the customers every day. At night, I can’t wait until the next morning when we open and I can spend time with our customers.”
A strong sense of community pride and support for the school district is also evident from the moment one approaches the restaurant. Kenedy flags and Lion mascots are prominent outside, as well as memorabilia and items connected to the Dallas Cowboys. One of the restaurant’s faithful out-of-town customers works as a public relations specialist for the Cowboys.
“I bleed maroon and white (Kenedy ISD’s school colors),” De La Garza said. “I support all the teams and the students. Education is so important.”
De La Garza said she herself quit school at age 15 to get married and escape working in the restaurant business that her parents owned.
“I thought I knew everything already,” she said. “My parents warned me that I wasn’t old enough, but they always supported me even when I made a bad choice.”
Years later, although she was already a successful businesswoman, De La Garza worked hard to earn her general equivalency diploma through Coastal Bend College. She said an administrator at the school worked with her to ensure she would be successful, and he also even bought some equipment for the restaurant to support her.
De La Garza inspires people in large part by the way she treats others.
“I’ve been blessed and I do whatever I can to support and encourage people,” she said. “I am here at 5:30 every morning and am so excited and happy to be able to greet people.
“That’s one thing I learned at an early age. My dad (Manuel De La Garza) taught me to always look out for other people and treat them with love and respect. He said, `If you can’t love people, then don’t even open your doors.’”
While that kind of service has played a key role in the restaurant’s success, it’s the food that inevitably leads to repeat business.
With a wide variety of both Mexican and American food choices available, De La Garza said the most popular items on the menu are the Mexican Plate (with two enchiladas, a crispy taco and a chalupa) and the Western Omelette (with bacon, sausage and ham).
“I am also known for my famous hot sauce, and everybody tells me they love the beef enchiladas,” she said. “We want the best, freshest ingredients. We still make our own dough every day. My mom has been here rolling it for me for 30 years.”
Several of the menu items are named for community members who have frequented the restaurant over the years, something De La Garza proudly points out.
Seven items in particular are the Mrs. Cox Special, named for longtime Kenedy school librarian Margaret Cox, the Peeple’s Special named for Kenedy banker Lois Peeples, the Kramer’s special named for Erwin and Ann Kramer, longtime owners of a local body shop, the Smart’s Taco Feast named for Johnny and Norma Smart, who had a local refrigeration business, the Street’s Deluxe named for Dolly Street, who taught in Kenedy for 42 years, Martha’s Delight, named for local dental assistant Martha Gonzales and the Block Special, named for Shelly and Wayne Block, longtime educators in Kenedy and Karnes City.
De La Garza is quick to point out that while she loves Kenedy, she is also supportive of all the county’s schools and communities and no matter where anyone is from, she wants them to feel welcome and appreciated in her restaurant.
She has also involved local special needs students in helping her to design menus and do tasks around the restaurant that help them to feel needed and valued.
“They are so good at it, and they really want to help,” De La Garza said.
“I also make sure I support other local restaurants,” she said. “We are all part of the community and I want everybody to be successful. I feel blessed and I want others to be, too. You help others and God helps you.”
Among the restaurant’s customers on a recent day were Irma Asebedo and her mother Adelfa Salas.
“I’ve been coming here for years – ever since I was little, and we love Gloria, her family and the food,” Asebedo said. “It’s like home, like family – real friendly. We feel at home, and the food is always great.”
Another longtime customer, Alberto Baldarramos, also appreciates De La Garza.
“I’ve known Gloria since I was a child,” he said. “Gloria has such a genuine heart – always welcomes everyone with a smile and makes you feel at home.
“Gloria has honored many citizens. ... She prepares a dish and names it after that individual. Many are humbled and some cried for such an honor and appreciation. When I go into Gloria’s it’s like being home, such a family oriented atmosphere. She is such a humble, sincere, caring and loving person.”
Located at 436 N. Sunset Strip in Kenedy, Glora’s is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
