Sharing beauty inspires Schultz

As long as she can remember, art has been an important part of Saundra Schultz’s life, and being able to share that love of beauty and creativity still motivates her today.
“I was born an artist,” Schultz said. “I was playing with clay – which was really biscuit dough – by the time I was 3 years old. At age 4, my daddy took me to the (military base shop) and told me to pick out whatever I wanted. I came home with water color paint, colored pencils, sketching pads and a big bunch of crayons.
“I’ve been making art ever since. I cannot remember a time when I wasn’t an artist.”
In addition to displaying the artwork of people from throughout the area and beyond at Second Street Gallery in Kenedy, she also loves sparking the imaginations and creativity of younger generations.
“We start art classes the second week in September and I teach them through the end of June,” Schultz said.
Asked what the art lessons for children focus on, Schultz said, “I teach them anything and everything I’m capable of doing.”
She earned an associate’s degree from Coastal Bend College in teaching art for grades kindergarten through 12.
“We’ve taught watercolor painting, drawing, a lot of design elements, working with clay, basket weaving, fiber weaving, collages – it’s always a lot of fun. Anything I know how to do artistically, I teach the kids.”
Schultz first began teaching art classes in 1990 as a way to earn income when her husband was laid off from work during an oilfield bust.
“My husband was out of work for 10 months, and I thought about what I could do that I was good at,” she said. “I had two small children at home so if I had gotten a full-time job my paycheck would have gone for childcare. So instead, I started teaching art classes in my home.”
Being able to do that helped pay the bills during a difficult time, but when the family’s economic fortunes improved, Schultz continued teaching art classes. Although that was disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, she has been able to resume teaching classes. Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 nationwide and throughout the state, Schultz said she hopes she is still able to host the classes at the art gallery.
While the gallery hosts a variety of artwork for sale from several artists, including Donald Dunn, Crystal Farris, Frank Klein, Cal Garcia, Jose A. Ramirez, Deb Beseda and others, she does have a bit of her own artwork on display — as well as art by her daughter and granddaughter.
Some of Schultz’s creations include a combination of seashells, jewelry and mannequin hands that she calls “It’s All Relative.”
“It’s a play on words,” Schultz explained. Seashells are relative to the sea, and the jewelry in the artwork was from family members – as were the shells collected.
Shultz’s schedule remains busy. In addition to artwork and classes, she spends time with family, is the incoming president of the Kenedy Rotary Club, is active in her church and was elected this year as the District 5 representative on the Kenedy City Council.
She and her husband also help raise and train foster dogs through a Lackland Air Force Base program, and some of the puppies she has fostered have become full-time working military dogs.
“I just go wherever God leads, and I love to encourage and inspire others,” she said. “We are going to do things right. God has blessed me, and I love being able to share that with other people.”
