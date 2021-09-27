The sound of gunfire rang out across the Karnes County prairie on a recent Thursday, but rather than raising alarm it was cause for celebration.
An event that Lonesome Dove Fest co-founder and organizer Randy Witte said was “almost neglected” in its first few years has now become one of the banner fundraisers for local charities and youth scholarships – the Black Gold Shootout.
“It started off kind of small, but now this event has really grown as far as participation and popularity over the last few years,” Witte said.
The 2019 Black Gold Shootout attracted a record crowd, and after the event was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020, this year’s event built on the success of previous years.
“I’m very pleased with the turnout,” said Charles Thompson, one of the Black Gold Shootout organizers. “We’ve done this for about 10 years and in the last three years it’s really taken off. There are about 35 teams and we are expecting to feed close to 200 people.”
Luke Wiatrek, who is assisting Thompson and his wife Sarah in much of the behind the scenes work, said the Black Gold Shootout has become a big part of Lonesome Dove Fest activties.
“We wanted to do something that recognizes the importance of the Eagle Ford Shale and the benefits it brings to our community. The oil industry is such a vital part of our area (hence the name Black Gold) and we appreciate all the benefits and the support they provide.
“This event has grown from around a dozen teams to 35 or 40, and we have a lot of sponsors that aren’t even from Karnes County, but they have employees in the area. This has become a great fundraiser that benefits our local kids and nonprofits.
“It’s also a great place to get together with people you might not have seen for a while. It has kind of a reunion atmosphere.”
In addition to participants from throughout the Coastal Bend area, competitors also came from Houston, Dallas and West Texas.
“People travel hours to come to our shootout and stay in local hotels – it’s become a big part of Lonesome Dove Fest.”
Sarah Thompson said it wasn’t long ago that the shootout took place in a much smaller venue.
“It started out in a cow pasture and has really grown over the years,” she said. “The cooks used to start cooking an hour and a half before lunch and now they set up the day before so they can feed everyone involved.
“A lot of work goes on behind the scenes, but it’s definitely worth it.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•