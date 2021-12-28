The Kenedy Police Department alerted residents of the discover of two card skimmers at the KC Mart on the corner of Main St. and US-181.
The “skimmers” were reported to the police department on Monday, Dec. 13, but Kenedy Police Chief Rick Asche said that only one incident involving the devices had been reported so far.
“We had a report of the one there at the food mart,” said Asche. “So we went and checked, and sure enough, two different pumps had a skimmer in them.
“We’re not sure how long they had been there, but the original complaint came from a gentleman who said he thought he had used it in the first part of November.”
According to Asche, both devices were removed. The police chief also advised residents to be on the look out for more.
“One of the main things to look for is that red safety seal,” Asche said.
That red seal, located on the key lock of the gas pump, should not be broken or missing. If it is, Asche said that it’s possible someone has tampered with the pump and placed a skimmer device inside.
Asche said to immediately report any suspicious activity or broken seals to store staff or call the Kenedy Police Department at 830-583-2225.
