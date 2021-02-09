Since 1956, long before anyone in the area had heard of Wal-Mart or Home Depot, Falls City Supply has been a one-stop shop meeting the needs of both local residents and people coming from out of town to look through the store’s impressive assortment of items.
Owners Gerald and Diana Jendrusch have worked together in the store for decades and have been married for 50 years. The building in which the business is located has an impressive story of its own.
“This building was built before 1900 out of second-hand lumber,” Gerald said. “It was originally a warehouse for Schultz Mercantile, and then it was sold to Tom Smith, who did plumbing work.”
Gerald’s father purchased the building, and he also did plumbing and sheet metal work before discontinuing plumbing. Instead, he added a store to the metal shop, selling farm and ranch supplies, hardware, and a variety of other items including a dazzling array of knives.
“We have over 700 different knives,” Gerald said. “We have a lot of different things here, and if you don’t see it, you can ask, and we probably have it somewhere. If you don’t see it, then you probably don’t need it.”
The business is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
What has allowed the store to survive — and thrive — in an area when franchise stores have come to town and online sales are another option for customers?
“Don’t overprice yourself, and be courteous to your customers,” Diana said.
Gerald and Diana both grew up in Karnes County and graduated from Falls City High School. Gerald started working in the store when he was 14 doing sheet metal work every day after school and on weekends. He later worked for San Miguel Electric but would come in after he finished that job and worked at the family store.
For the past decade, daughter-in-law Suzette Jendrusch has helped keep the store running smoothly.
These days, row after row of items are available for customers to look through, although some are tucked away so that customers might have to ask for assistance.
“Working here keeps you busy,” Gerald said. “There’s no time to be bored. It definitely keeps you moving.
“One of the things we try to do is solve everybody’s problems when they come in, so you get to know people pretty well. Sometimes people aren’t even sure what they need, but they can describe the problem to us, and we’ll help them figure it out.”
The store has earned a solid reputation of having items in stock to help with numerous needs, so people travel from well outside the area to visit the store.
Diana said she enjoys seeing people from throughout the region visit the store.
“I like meeting all kinds of people from all over South Texas,” she said. “We also see locals in the store from time to time.”
“We get customers from as far away as Laredo and everywhere else,” Gerald said. “Most people know we’re here and that they can depend on us because we’ve been here for so long. There aren’t many other hardware stores left like this one.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•