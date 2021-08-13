Smith earns DARE certification

Officer Bobby Smith of the Karnes City Police Department graduated from the Texas DARE Institute and is now a certified DARE instructor for area schools.
Smith attended an intensive training school held in Conroe. He replaces Sgt. Mike Ochoa who taught DARE from 2008-2018.
The DARE program is run strictly on donations. Money collected for the program goes toward student workbooks, teaching materials, DARE graduation T-shirts, DARE diplomas and awards given to the top essay winners.
If you would like to donate, you may do so by either mailing your donation to the Karnes City Police Department, 211 E. Calvert, Karnes City, Texas 78118 or by stopping by the office.
The DARE program focuses on helping our children grow into self-confident, productive adults.
The DARE program was originally started in Los Angeles in 1983 as a way of providing student with drug resistance education for elementary students. Programs were added for middle school in 1984 and high school in 1989.