Sports complex behind schedule

KENEDY – Construction at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex might not be finished and ready before the upcoming Kenedy ISD baseball and softball seasons.
“Unfortunately, we’re behind schedule,” Kenedy Mayor James Sutton said.
“It will not be completed next month (January).
“The school opted to build their own fields during last month’s school board meeting.
“Runge has agreed to allow Kenedy to use the fields for home games.”
The 2020 Kenedy baseball and softball schedules were not available on the school website as of press time.
Softball season began Jan. 18 for the Leopards in 2019.
The Kenedy ISD board of trustees moved to prepare for the baseball and softball seasons at the Dec. 16 meeting.
“While we are all anxiously awaiting the completion of the construction of the Kiesling Sports Complex, we have decided to proactively build modest practice softball and baseball fields on our school property,” Kenedy ISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Barrera Ugarte said.
“We need to be sure we have a place for our students to practice, in the event the current construction schedule is negatively impacted by the weather or other unplanned interruptions in the completion of the project.