KENEDY – The Kenedy City Council narrowly approved, on a 3-2 vote Aug. 13, authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of $7,500,000 in aggregate principal of “city of Kenedy combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation.”
The discussion on the matter was lengthy. Council members Justin Meyer and Cindy Saenz voted against the issuance.
In other matters before the council, action was approved to accept a bid for the demolition of the building at 106 Craig St. in the amount of approximately $58,272 from American Abatement.
A bid for the construction of the city’s Cottonwood Office Annex building was not accepted by a 5-0 vote as it was the only single bid received by the city. The amount was $702,597.09 and the council requested the proposal for bids go out a second time.
The utilities and lighting at the new sports complex was approved. The council went along with both actions but by another 3-2 vote on both items. Again, Saenz and Meyer voted against the acceptance of the two items with council members Brenda Cano, Brandon Briones and Leslie Wynn voting in favor.
The council acknowledged the receipt of scholarship donation from Travis Lemos and the Tejas Cookers in the amount of $3,000. The funds will provide six $500 scholarships for Kenedy High School seniors.
The property at 120 Comanche St. was found to be in violation of city ordinances at the meeting, while the property at 509 S. 7th St. was tabled and the council will be seeking additional information concerning that property before a decision will be forthcoming.
Another item that met with discussion was concerning council members reimbursement for out-of-town expenses incurred. Council member Cano suggested a $2,000 amount be budgeted for the council members and the mayor.
Mayor James Sutton advised the council not to include him on receiving any reimbursement funds.
“I refuse to take reimbursements,” said Sutton. He asked to be relieved of the oversight of such spending as council members “Meyer, Briones and Saenz have a problem with the mayor questioning their reimbursements. We need to stop wasting everyone’s time with this so we can focus on real issues.”
A problem with payment of HOT funds by the 505 Bed and Breakfast Lodge was directed to the city attorney to follow up with the owner/operator of the property and the attorney was instructed to collect all the amount owed the city.
A maintenance agreement for the airport was approved by all five council members.
In other action, the council voted 4-1 agreeing to let the mayor contact the Max Westbrook Consulting firm for the provision of finding an interim city manager and then for city manager search services. The lone dissenting vote was from Saenz.
City employee Debra Hahn was recognized as “Employee of the Month” for her work for the city.
“Debra goes above and beyond to help anyone who walks into City Hall. She’s genuine in her efforts and greatly appreciated,” said Sutton.
In discussion concerning the resignation of the current city manager, council members Cano and Wynn expressed wishes to convince Barbara Shaw to continue serving as city manager. Shaw thanked them and kindly declined any intent of returning.
Mayor Sutton provided all council members with the latest seven compliance public utilities violations from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
“We need to be a bit more transparent. Stop hiding things from the public,” Sutton said.