All four playoff bound, says DCTF

The bible of Texas high school football hit newsstands recently, and, if its predictions are right, fans in Karnes County could be in for a memorable 2021 season.
The 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine was first released late last month and is currently on newsstands throughout the Lone Star State.
The magazine contains preview capsules on more than 1,400 high school football teams across the state, as well as predictions for every public-school district.
Those prognostications have all four schools in Karnes County qualifying for the postseason.
The Falls City Beavers, the three-time defending 2A Division II Region IV champions, are picked to win their fourth straight region title by the staff at the magazine.
Falls City is ranked No. 6 in the magazine’s 2A Division II rankings and is predicted to beat Christoval in the regional championship game.
Linebacker Cody Arrisola is a preseason all-state selection in the magazine’s breakdown of Class 2A.
Luke Shaffer is the magazine’s pick as the preseason offensive MVP of District 16-2A DII.
The Kenedy Lions are picked to finish as the runner-up to perennial state power Refugio in District 15-2A Division I.
The Lions also received special mention in the magazine’s breakdown of the classification, tabbed as a “dark horse.”
Karnes City and Runge are both picked to finish fourth in their respective districts.
The Badgers, who will be led by wideouts Warrick Thompson and Jerrick Beaver, are picked to finish fourth in District 15-3A DII.
Poth is picked to win the district, followed by George West and then Natalia.
The Yellowjackets’ are picked to finish fourth in the same district in which Falls City resides, 16-2A DII.
Runge, under the guidance of first-year coach Lynn Turner, are prognosticated to beat out Agua Dulce, Woodsboro and Pettus for the final playoff spot in the district.
Yorktown is picked to finish second and Louise is picked to finish third behind Falls City.
