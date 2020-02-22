KARNES COUNTY – Two of the mySouTex area’s gridiron juggernauts have added more accolades to their 2019 campaigns.
Both Falls City and Refugio had multiple players named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 2A All-State Football Team.
For the first team, the following players were named: Falls City — Tay Yanta (OL) McKade Hartmann (OL) and Brady Lyssy (RB). Refugio — Austin Ochoa (Offensive MVP/QB), Zavien Wills (Defensive MVP/LB), Jason Herring (co-Coach of the Year), Dareon Wills (OL), Antwaan Gross (WR), Jordan Kelley (all-purpose), Landon Parson (DL) and Ysidro Mascorro (LB).
The following players were named to the second team: Falls City — Adam Lyssy (DB) and Kevin Jendrusch (LB).
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.