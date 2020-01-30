KARNES CITY – Throughout the month, the Karnes City sub-varsity basketball squads have been in the thick of district action.
On Friday, Jan. 17, The JV Badger basketball team lost at Luling in their district opener, 57-39.
According to JV coach Chuck Cook, the Badgers were led by Austin Pacheco with 16 points. Chris Cordaway had eight points, and Lisaiah Mendoza threw in seven points.
The JV Badgers went on to face Yoakum the following Tuesday, Jan. 21.
On the junior high side of things, the Lady Badgers 7th grade A team (41-13), 8th grade B team (17-8), and 8th grade A team (43-7) all defeated Luling.
Junior high coach Anna Martin said, “All of the young ladies from all three teams played hard and worked together as a team to get the victories. Coach (Stephanie) Johnson and I are extremely proud of their effort and how well they represented the program.”
Martin said, for the 7th graders, Mia Lopez led with 14 points and Mackenzie Clark led the defense. For the 8th graders, Ainsley Barrientez and Miranda Perez led the B and A teams respectively with six and 13 points each.
Outstanding defenders for their teams were Kaylie Webb and Dakoda Garcia.
The Lady Badgers JH teams will host Yoakum this Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5:00 p.m.
As for the Junior high boys, the 7th grade and 8th grade squads fell short against Luling, 17-11 and 40-30 each.
KC boys coach Scott Mathis said, “These players were able to execute better on the court and managed to be very competitive with a great Luling team. We are proud of these boys and look forward to our next game.”