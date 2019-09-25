THREE RIVERS – With their last loss behind them, the Karnes City Badgers shut down the Three Rivers ground game to claim an important 21-6 road win.
The Badgers are now 3-1 overall as district play begins this week.
“Our defense played lights out all night,” Karnes City head coach Jim Wood said.
“We were a bit disappointed in not getting the shutout, but the game was decided by then anyway.
“This was a nice win for us to close non-district with.”
Just seconds into the second quarter, Darnell Spruill kicked off Karnes City’s scoring spree with a 17-yard touchdown run.
The extra point gave the Badgers the lead at 7-0. Karnes City was a perfect 3-for-3 on point after touchdown attempts on the night.
With three minutes left in the half, Brayden Bowen passed to Aaron Smith for a 15-yard score. This left Karnes City up 14-0 at the break.
The only score of the third frame came just over a minute into it. Jaden Jaramillo broke past the Three Rivers defense and scored on a 48-yard run.
The Badgers did not allow the Bulldogs to score until the last minute of the ball game.
By that point, the 21-6 score was more than enough for Karnes City as time expired.
The Badgers gained 187 rushing yards and 42 passing yards on offense, with Jaramillo leading the backfield with 96 of those rushing yards on nine carries.
Wood said that, despite the ground game finding their footing, he wants to see improvement in the passing game going into District 15-3A Division I play, which begins in earnest this week.
For the first stop in their 2019 district campaign, the Badgers will travel to Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio to face the Cole Cougars.
“Cole’s got a bunch of good skill position players, they’re fast,” said Wood.
“We’ve got to contain them and play ball control.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.