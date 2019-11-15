KARNES CITY – In the final home game of the 2019 season, the Karnes City Badgers needed a win to get into the 3A Division I playoffs.
However, the Randolph Ro-Hawks proved to be a tough foe. With their ground game, the Ro-Hawks eliminated the Badgers from contention, by the score of 40-7.
Karnes City head coach Jim Wood said, “This may be one of the best Randolph teams I’ve ever coached against. Their running backs and senior kids are tough and fast.
“But, I’m proud of our team for improving a lot from last season into this one. We didn’t accomplish our goal of making the playoffs, but we did improve to 5-5 now, compared to 1-9 before that.”
The Ro-Hawks led 28-0 at halftime. The Badgers broke the shutout bid in the third quarter.
This was on a touchdown pass from Brayden Bowen to Aaron Smith. Bowen then kicked the ensuing extra point.
Statistically, Kolby Culpepper led Karnes City with 13 total tackles, with Ryan Cordaway and Jakob Prieto having eight tackles each.
Wood said, “Brayden and these seniors did a great job with this team. The underclassmen also got a lot of valuable experience.”
Pending the cutoff line, the Badgers may drop to 3A Division II in the biennial UIL Realignment in February.
“We don’t know what the UIL will do,” said Wood.
“But we’re right at that cutoff line. Whatever happens, we’ll be ready.”
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.