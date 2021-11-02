Coming off the heels of a home defeat at the hands of Stockdale, the Karnes City Badgers sought to rebound on the road against the George West Longhorns.
Though the weather put a temporary damper on the action, the Badgers came away with a decisive 34-14 win to move to 2-2 in 15-3A Division II.
The win keeps the Badgers in playoff contention, in a tie for third place.
The Badgers led 20-14 at halftime, following the weather delay. Afterward, the Badgers added two more scores and pitched a second-half shutout.
The Badgers’ Warrick Thompson scored a 55-yard touchdown from an interception and went 3-28, while Lisaiah Mendoza picked up a 15 yard fumble recovery touchdown with 3-77 yards. Jeremiah Rivera went 19-129 yards, Charlie Foley tallied 14-26 yards and Treyton Clark went 9-17 with a touchdown.
This week, the Badgers will have their home finale as they host the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs for parents night. Last week, the Mustangs were shut out by Poth, 49-0.
Kickoff from Poss Johnson Field is set for Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.