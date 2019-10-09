Badgers fall short against Jourdanton, gearing up for bye week

KARNES CITY – The Karnes City Badgers faced another tough district test when the unbeaten Jourdanton Indians came into town on Friday night. In the end, Jourdanton remained undefeated, as they handed the Badgers a 55-7 defeat.
The Badgers now head into their Bye week at 3-3 overall, 0-2 in 15-3A Division I.
Karnes City head coach Jim Wood said, “Their quarterback is an outstanding athlete. He kept finding ways to score. We gave up too many big plays. Jourdanton’s one of the top teams in the state.”
The Indians were up 35-0 late in the second quarter before the Badgers got on the board.
This was done with 1:46 on the clock on a 15-yard run by Brayden Bowen. The ensuing extra point was good.
However, Jourdanton scored just a minute later to increase their lead to 42-7 at the break.
The Indians scored one touchdown in the third and fourth quarter each to make the final tally at 55-7.
This week is the Badgers’ bye week.
Karnes City will resume district play next Friday on the road as they face the Marion Bulldogs.
“We need to focus on ourselves and go back to some fundamentals during the bye week. Marion’s a good football team, just like they were last year.
“We’ve shortened our season to these last four games. We’ll focus and compete for one of those last playoff spots.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
