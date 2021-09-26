Coming off a close win against Mathis, the Karnes City Badgers hit the road for a matchup with the Three Rivers Bulldogs.
Though the Badgers remained competitive throughout the game, the Bulldogs defeated KC, 41-21.
After Three Rivers scored the first touchdown of the game two minutes in, the Badgers countered at the 7:25 mark to go up 7-6. KC later built up their lead to 14-6 with 5:01 left in the second quarter.
However, the Bulldogs rallied to take an 18-14 lead at halftime. After Three Rivers extended its lead to 34-18, the Badgers scored their third touchdown with 7:03 to go in the game.
Statistically, the Badgers’ defense gave up 73 passing yards and 330 rushing yards. Offensive stats were not available by press time.
This week, the Badgers begin District 15-3A Division II action, as they return to Poss Johnson Field to face the 2-1 Poth Pirates. Last week, the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season, a 39-10 defeat to Shiner.
Kickoff was set for Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m.