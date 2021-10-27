Last Friday night at Poss Johnson Field was a tale of two halves for the Karnes City Badgers.
In the first half, the Badgers and their Highway 123 rivals, the Stockdale Brahmas, fought to a 21-21 standstill.
But in the second half, the Brahmas broke free to hand KC a 48-33 defeat.
Before both teams could get to scoring, a 30-minute lightning delay occurred with 9:52 to go in the first quarter. After that, it was game on.
Warrick Thompson got the scoring started with a pick-six of over 80 yards, 50 seconds after play resumed.
Stockdale responded at the 5:47 mark to knot it up at 7-7. Following that, both teams traded scores for the remainder of the first half to go into the break at 21-21.
The Brahmas then scored three consecutive touchdowns to go up 42-21 midway through the third quarter.
Though the game was out of KC’s reach, the Badgers scored twice more in the fourth quarter to close the gap a bit.
However, the Badgers now stand at 2-5 overall, 1-2 in district. Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Badgers will travel to George West to take on the Longhorns. Last week, George West (1-6, 1-2) fell to Poth, 56-7.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.