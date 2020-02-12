KARNES CITY – With 27-3A play winding down, both of Karnes City’s varsity basketball team looked to keep pace in the playoff hunt.
At the end of January, the Lady Badgers defeated Nixon-Smiley (46-32) and Stockdale (62-50) but began February with a loss to Luling (51-38).
At that point, the Lady Badgers stood at 20-12 overall, and in third place in district at 5-3.
With that record, the Lady Badgers have clinched a playoff berth and have secured their 12th consecutive 20-win season.
Against Nixon-Smiley, Karnes City was led by Jaiden Robinson’s 13 points, Bianca Reyes had 10 points, and Maddie Franke had six points.
Against their rivals from Stockdale, Mia Lozano led the charge with 14 points; Reyes and Franke followed with 11 and nine points each.
Karnes City head girls basketball coach Burke Braun said, “I am incredibly proud of these girls’ effort, not only this week in district, but for the entire season.”
On the boys side, the Badgers (20-11 overall, 2-4 in district) claimed wins over Yoakum (46-39) and Nixon-Smiley (48-40) in the first half of district actions.
According to head boys basketball coach Kyle Armstrong, Ryland Wieding and Aaron Smith have consistently been among the team’s leading scorers in district. Against Nixon-Smiley, Wieding had 10 points, and Smith had 15 points.
Last Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Badgers fell to Luling, 46-39. However, the Badgers are still in contention for a playoff spot, as they are in fourth place in 27-3A, ahead of both Nixon-Smiley and Yoakum.
“We will continue to practice hard and play hard and hopefully finish the season strong,” said Armstrong.
This week, the Badgers and Lady Badgers hosted the Poth Pirates and Pirettes, on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The Badgers will have two additional home games, against Nixon-Smiley and Yoakum respectively, on Friday, Feb. 14, and next Tuesday, Feb. 18.