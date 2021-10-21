Karnes City destroyed Dilley in its road District 15-3A Division II game on Friday, Oct. 8, leaving the Wolves scoreless, 22-0.
KC kicked things off early on in the first with a two-point safety. Later, with less than a minute on the clock, the Badgers’ Jason Foley scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a successful PAT, ending the first with the Badgers up, 9-0.
Throughout the second quarter, the Wolves fought and successfully held KC at bay, ending the first half with a holdover score of 9-0, but the Badgers could only be contained so long.
Once the third quarter kicked into gear, KC had a renewed sense of urgency. With two minutes left in the third, the Badgers’ Jeremiah Rivera impressed with an epic 72-yard rushing touchdown, leaving KC with a comfortable 15-point lead at the end of the quarter.
Finally, after knocking down every Dilley attempt to start some momentum, with seven minutes left in the fourth, KC rushed in another touchdown and scored the extra point.
“They flew around all over the field last night; they had a lot of energy,” said Donnie Dziuk, Karnes City’s interim head coach. “We of course have a few things to correct, but all in all, they did a great job just turning it loose and doing their assignments and it all worked out.”
The game was Dziuk’s first as the interim coach of the Badgers after the sudden resignation of Daniel Oelschlegel Oct. 2.
Oelschlegel was in his second season at the helm of the program and had posted a 5-10 record before announcing his resignation because of personal health reasons.
Oelschlegel will remain as the athletic director at the school, while Dziuk serves as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
KC’s Treyton Clark went 12 for 16 with 165 passing yards and one touchdown, Rivera earned 171 yards with 16 rushes and one touchdown and Jason Foley tallied 30 yards from 11 rushes and one touchdown. On denfense, Rhett Hodges tallied 14 tackles with six for loss and Marshall Homeyer delivered eight tackles.
Dziuk added, “I told the boys last night after the game, you know, last night was step one out of a five-step process of the games we have left. So we’re gonna go one step at a time.”
The Badgers now sit 2-4 overall and fourth in district, their next step in the five step process is going up against Stockdale in a home district game on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•