The Karnes City Badgers, still seeking their first win of the 2021 season, hosted the Mathis Pirates on Sept. 10.
In a back and forth tussle, the Badgers claimed a 24-20 victory to go to 1-2 on the season.
The Badgers jumped out to a 12-0 lead before the Pirates got on the board in the second quarter. By halftime, Mathis held a 14-12 lead.
The teams would trade the lead twice more in the third quarter. But, the Pirates led 20-18 going into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, Karnes City went back in front for good, to take the 24-20 result.
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Badgers will travel to Three Rivers for their last non-district game against the Bulldogs.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.