Badgers wrangle Cotulla at home

KARNES CITY – For the first time since 2017, the Karnes City Badgers were victorious in a district game.
Their defense contained the explosive Cotulla Cowboys offense to come away with a 14-10 Homecoming win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“We had a solid week of practice going into this game,” said Karnes City head coach Jim Wood.
“Our coaches did a great job on the defensive side. We didn’t give up a big play, and we held our own.”
The Badgers were up 7-3 at halftime.
Their lone score of the first half was on a touchdown run by Darnell Spruill, with Brayden Bowen kicking the extra point.
Prior to that, the Cowboys kicked a successful field goal for the first points of the game.
Neither team scored again until the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys capped a drive with a three yard touchdown run and extra point to retake the lead with 9:18 to go.
Six minutes later, the Badgers took the lead for good.
Bowen passed to Warrick Thompson for the game-winning score, and then kicked the extra point to give Karnes City the four-point victory.
Statistically, Bowen was 10-of-18 passing for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Spruill led Karnes City’s rushing attack with 64 yards on 12 attempts.
Defensively, Kolby Culpepper led the Badgers with 12 total tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
Spruill had 10 tackles, with two for a loss, Ryland Wieding had five tackles and a sack, and Thompson had an interception.
“Culpepper, Wieding, and (Luke) Doreck did a great job leading the defense,” said Wood.
This week, the Badgers will have their final district road game as they take on the Lytle Pirates.
Lytle is the only team in the district to be eliminated from playoff contention going into this week.
“It’s their Homecoming game this week, and we have to have another great week of practice in order to get this big road win,” said Wood.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.