Beaverettes clinch 12th straight district title

FALLS CITY – With only one district loss, the Falls City Beaverettes are poised for a deep playoff run in the 2A basketball postseason, as the District 30-2A champions.
The Beaverettes defeated Three Rivers, 56-29. According to Falls City coach Brian Osuna, Katelyn Dziuk led with 15 points, Abbie McReynolds had 11 points, and Sheleigh Blocker scored eight points Jan. 31.
After a brief break, the Beaverettes returned to action on Feb. 4 at Port Aransas. Falls City avenged their earlier district loss to the Lady Marlins, with a close 61-58 road victory. Dziuk scored 16 points, Blocker had 13 points, and Courtney Lyssy had 11 points.
The Beaverettes hosted Pettus for Senior Night, and routed the Lady Eagles by the score of 85-3 Feb. 7.
Blocker had 18 points, Dziuk and Lyssy had 14 points, Cloey Hons scored 11, and Abbie McReynolds threw in 10 points.
The Beaverettes closed out the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 11, by defeating the Kenedy Leopards, 54-12, to claim their 12th consecutive District Championship. Dziuk and Hons had 17 and 10 points respectively.
This week, the Beaverettes (25-8, 11-1) faced Yorktown in the 2A Bi-District round at Kenedy.
Continued coverage of the basketball playoffs will be featured in upcoming editions of the Countywide, and online at mysoutex.com.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.