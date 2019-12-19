Beaverettes crowned champions at Flatonia

FALLS CITY – To begin December, the Falls City Beaverettes faced a gauntlet of foes.
In the Tilden Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 5, Falls City fell to Millsap, 61-54. Sheleigh Blocker and Tindel Dziuk had 19 and 12 points, respectively.
The Beaverettes bounced back on Friday, Dec. 6 and defeated Charlotte, 63-10. Blocker had 18 points, Abbie McReynolds had 14, and Cloey Hons had 11.
In the consolation round, the Beaverettes took down Pleasanton, 50-42. Blocker and Hons had 22 and 11 points respectively. Blocker was named to the all-tournament team.
Last Tuesday, Dec. 10, Falls City took down Yorktown, 54-23. Blocker led the way with 15 points, and Katelyn Dziuk had 10 points.
Over the weekend, the Beaverettes took part in the Flatonia Tournament. Falls City went 5-1 in the tournament, as they defeated Gonzales (47-44), Needville (46-31), Flatonia (44-29), Yoakum (57-29), and Luling (44-40).
They fell in the Flatonia tournament finale to Giddings (42-30), but their record was enough to take first place. Blocker was crowned the Flatonia Tournament MVP, and McReynolds and Hons were named to the all-tournament team for their efforts.
This weekend, starting on Thursday, Dec. 19, the Beaverettes will host the annual Falls City Invitational basketball tournament.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.