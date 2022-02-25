Falls City High School varsity girls basketball team was on the brink of its bi-district round of playoffs after defeating Sabinal in the final game of district play on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 61-36.
The Beaverettes charged onto the court ready to demolish the Yellowjackets. In the first quarter, Falls City easily racked up 22-points scored against Sabinal’s five. In the second, the girls scored another 15 against the Yellowjacket’s eight, the end the first half 24 points ahead.
In the third, Falls City once again showed its dominance by scoring another 17 points over Sabinal’s seven.
The final quarter of the game, however, showed a change of pace for the Yellowjackets, who fought back to score 16 points and only allowed the Beaverettes to score seven. The effort proved fruitless and Falls City remained the victors.
Falls City’s bi-district game against Goldthwaite was held at Igram High School in Ingram.
Ahead of the game, Falls City ISD took to social media to cheer the team on, exclaiming, “Let’s go Beaverettes.”
