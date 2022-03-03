The Falls City Beaverettes fell in their bi-district game against Goldthwaite, 42-35, on Monday, Feb. 14, ending any hopes of playoff glory.
Thanks to a slow start by Falls City in the first quarter, the girls found themselves trailing Goldthwaite, 8-3.
In the second, both teams’ defensive and offensive attempts were more even-handed, as each ably scored nine points before the end of the first half.
In the third, both teams continued the even-handed trend, scoring eight against eight. By the end of the game and a late-game rally from both sides of the court, the Beaverettes found themselves with a seven-point defecit.
The team’s lead scorers for the game were Cayla Albers with 16 points, Madelyn Sekula with eight, Tindel Dziuk with five and Sydney Wiatrek, Klarisa Moehrig and Mylee Soliz with two.
The Beaverettes ended their 2021-22 season 23-11 overall, with 30AA All-District Honors being handed out to sophomore Cayla Albers for Most Valuable Player, senior Mylee Soliz for Co-Defensive Play of the Year.
Sydney Wiatrek, Tindel Dziuk, Madelyn Sekula, and Camber Pipes were all named to 1st Team.
Sophomore Klarisa Moehrig was named to 2nd Team.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•