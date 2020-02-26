Beaverettes, Lady Badgers end season after bi-district playoff appearances

KARNES COUNTY – Last week, two of the county’s high school girls basketball teams entered the playoffs. Unfortunately, their seasons met an early end.
Last Monday, Feb. 17, the Karnes City Lady Badgers took on Columbus in the 3A bi-district round in Seguin.
In a close fight, the Lady Cardinals defeated Karnes City, 39-31. The Lady Badgers ended their season at 21-14 overall, and third in 27-3A.
The following night, Feb. 18, the Falls City Beaverettes faced an old rival, the Yorktown Kitty Kats, in Kenedy.
In one of the closest, back-and-forth duels of the season, the fourth-seeded Kitty Kats pulled off the upset and handed the top-seeded Beaverettes a 52-48 loss.
Falls City finished their year at 25-9 overall.
On the boys side, Falls City, Karnes City, and Kenedy all qualified for the basketball playoffs. Matchups for their bi-district games were not confirmed by press time.
Continued coverage will be featured in upcoming issues of the Countywide, and online at mySouTex.com.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.