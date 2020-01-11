FALLS CITY – The new decade ended like the previous one began for the Falls City Beaverettes.
With the start of District 30-2A play last week, the Beaverettes hosted Refugio on Dec. 30, and Woodsboro on Jan. 3.
In the first game, the Beaverettes defeated Refugio, 66-26. Abbie McReynolds led the charge with 16 points, followed by Courtney Lyssy’s 10 points, and Sheleigh Blocker with nine points.
In the latter game, Falls City had a scoring spree in the second half to take down Woodsboro, 90-29.
Blocker led the way with 14 points, McReynolds had 12 points, Rachel McMurray, Mylee Soliz, and Katelyn Dziuk threw down 11 points each, and Tindel Dziuk scored 10 points.
This week, the 16-6 Beaverettes faced to Three Rivers on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
They will return home Friday, Jan. 10, for a 6:30 p.m. showdown with Port Aransas.